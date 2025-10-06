The 2025 MLB postseason is underway, with history in the Wild Card Series and some great games over the weekend. With the Los Angeles Dodgers taking a lead in the NLDS and the New York Yankees on the brink in the ALDS, there is plenty of movement in the rankings. The MLB Power Rankings are back after one week of playoff baseball.

#1: Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped all over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, winning 9-3. Freddy Peralta was solid, and the bullpen finished it out after a six-run first inning for the Crew. The biggest concern for Milwaukee moving forward is the health of Jackson Chourio, who left the game with a hamstring injury. Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs is on Monday night in Milwaukee.

#2: Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers are ahead 1-0 in the NLDS over the Philadelphia Phillies after a late-inning comeback to win on the road. Shohei Ohtani made his playoff pitching debut, throwing six innings of three-run ball in Game 1. Tyler Glasnow had a shaky relief outing, but Roki Sasaki came in to close out the win in the ninth. After a year with a brutal bullpen, Dave Roberts is using his surplus of starters to get 27 outs. Teoscar Hernandez was the hero, hitting a g0-ahead three-run homer in the seventh.

The Dodgers swept the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card series. Their offense jumped all over Cincy's strong pitching enough to survive a few tough bullpen outings. Despite not earning the bye, Los Angeles put together two comfortable wins in the Wild Card Round to get them is back in the Division Series.

#3: Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to dominate at home, picking up their 56th win in 83 games north of the border on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr's grand slam off Will Warren was the highlight of Game 2 and has the Jays on the brink of the ALCS. Trey Yesavage started the game with 5.1 hitless innings, but the bullpen struggled late in the blowout win. Will that crack lead to a Yankees hot stretch in The Bronx? Toronto has scored a ridiculous 23 runs in two games.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-3)



The Phillies got the bye thanks to the second-best record in the majors, but are now facing an uphill battle. Cristopher Sanchez put together a solid start, allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings, but the bullpen blew it at the end. Matt Strahm may have been tipping his pitches, but it probably would not have mattered if David Robertson had closed out the sixth inning. They now need to win a game in Los Angeles to return to the NLCS.

#5: Seattle Mariners (+1)

The Mariners suffered a brutal loss in Game 1 of the ALDS, with a managerial decision at the forefront. Dan Wilson left George Kirby in to face Kerry Carpenter, who hit his fifth career homer off Seattle's starter. But against Tarik Skubal on Sunday, Seattle bounced back thanks to Jorge Polanco, who hit two homers. The series is tied, with Logan Gilbert on the mound for Seattle heading back to Detroit on Tuesday.

#6: Chicago Cubs (-1)

The Cubs took the National League Wild Card Series over the San Diego Padres in three games. Pete Crow-Armstrong had three hits in the deciding game at Wrigley Field. But then, they hit the road to face Milwaukee in the NLDS, and things did not go great. After Michael Busch hit a first-inning homer, Matthew Boyd did not get out of the first inning. They will have Shota Imanaga on the mound on Monday for a pivotal Game 2.

#7: Detroit Tigers (+4)

The Tigers won Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians on the back of Tarik Skubal. Then, their timely hitting secured them Game 3 in that series and Game 1 against the Mariners. But with Skubal on the mound in Game 2, the offense could not lift their ace. Now, they head to Detroit for two home games in a now best-of-three series. Skubal should get the ball in Game 5, if it gets there, which is a huge advantage for the Tigers. But their offense needs to step up.

#8: New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees beat the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series, becoming the first team in the short history of the series to lose Game 1 and win the series. Cam Schlittler was dominant in Game 3, putting together a historic eight innings against his hometown team. But the ALDS has gotten off to a miserable start. The Blue Jays are smashing Yankees' pitching, including ace Max Fried in just three innings. The offense has not helped, scoring all of their runs in garbage time on Sunday. They head back to The Bronx with Carlos Rodon on the bump for a win or go home Game 3 on Tuesday.

#9: San Diego Padres (-2)

The Padres' season is over after losing Games 1 and 3 to the Cubs in the Wild Card Series. Some fans were not thrilled with Mike Shildt after Game 1, but the entire city of San Diego was peeved after a strike three call on Xander Bogaerts in the ninth inning of Game 3. The offseason will lead to a lot of questions about the pitching, with Dylan Cease and Michael King hitting free agency. Can they keep spending on pitching to match their high-priced offense?

#10: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians had a chance to keep their magical season alive, but the talent gap between them and the Tigers showed itself in Game 3. Cleveland's bullpen ran out of steam, with Hunter Gaddis allowing the final runs of the season. From down 15.5 games in the AL Central to raising a championship banner, it was a September to remember in Cleveland. How will they supplement their offense in free agency?

#11: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Red Sox became the first team in the brief history of the Wild Card Series to win Game 1 and drop the series. They could not hit Schlittler in Game 3, leading to the end of their season. But the defense was the biggest reason they lost, with errors leading to almost all of the Yankees' key runs in the series. But without Roman Anthony, Triston Casas, and Lucas Giolito, they gave the Bombers a serious run for their money. The future is bright at Fenway Park, but Alex Bregman is expected to opt out of his current contract.

#12: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Reds have not won a playoff game since 2012 and have not won a playoff series since 1995. Both of those things remain true after they were swept by the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Series. Their pitching was smashed by LA's elite offense after an elite September that launched them into the postseason. Their offense could not touch Blake Snell in Game 1, which got the Dodgers' snowball rolling downhill. There is something to build on in Cincinnati, but the question remains whether or not they will spend the money to do it.

