Things are good in Queens after the New York Mets traded for Freddy Peralta. This comes after the Mets signed Bo Bichette to a multi-year deal. Despite these Mets' signings, baseball insider Ken Rosenthal cautioned that this could easily come back to haunt them, according to an article by him in the New York Times.

“The Mets' president of baseball operations set out this offseason to improve his clubhouse and defense. His revamped roster appears more in line with his vision, even with third baseman Bo Bichette and first baseman Jorge Polanco playing new positions,” Rosenthal acknowledged.

Although Rosenthal is cautiously optimistic, he also stated that the team could still blow up. He also asked whether the Mets were truly a better team than they were last season. Given how things ended, he concluded it could not be much worse.

Rosenthal calculated that there might be some time for the new players to get used to their new team. Overall, the Opening Day roster will feature eight new players, resulting in a 30% turnover rate.

Tobias Myers was included in the Peralta deal, and should help the bullpen improve. The additions to the squad have improved their standing across the baseball world. Currently, the Mets' projected WAR total ranks third in the majors, falling behind only the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Baseball experts also predict the Mets will be better than the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. However, Rosenthal also noted that this could fall apart just as easily.

“The Mets also have the look of a team hastily put together, with defensive concerns, injury concerns, and perhaps chemistry concerns, too,” Rosenthal concluded.