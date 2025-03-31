Juan Soto has adjusted well to his new home with the New York Mets, the cross-town rival of the squad he suited up for last season. New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. showed his admiration for Soto by mimicking his signature batter's box move, known as the “Soto Shuffle.”

“In other Jazz Chisholm Jr. news, I asked Juan Soto for a review of Chisholm's opening weekend Soto shuffle. “He did it really good,” Soto said with a big smile. So for Chisholm, that's a fan in Juan Soto and a critic in Dave Portnoy. I'd say he's coming out ahead in that deal,” SNY's Andy Martino posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Soto's time with the Mets has gotten off to a hot start, something he hopes to see continue.

Mets' Clay Holmes adjusting to starting role

Another former member of the New York Yankees to join the New York Mets this offseason. Pitcher Clay Holmes joined Juan Soto in a different set of pinstripes.

Holmes has moved from the bullpen to the rotation, which has been somewhat of a learning curve for him so far.

“You can’t replicate everything in spring,” Holmes said via The Athletic. “There will definitely be a lot of learning early on, and I’ll try to soak in as much as possible. I’ve just got to be aware of the things I’m going through and how to handle them better as the season goes.”

Holmes has used his array of pitches to help him be the best starter possible.

“In spring, I did a pretty good job of using my whole arsenal. I’d throw things just because I needed to throw them,” Holmes said. “You have a tendency when you get into games to revert back to what’s comfortable and what you know. For me, just as far as pitch mix the second and third time through, it’s trusting the arsenal. I’ve had success using it, so use it.”