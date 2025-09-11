The New York Mets are battling to keep their postseason dreams alive despite a skid that threatens to sink their season. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo delivered a firm message about the Mets' postseason outlook and the NL Wild Card race as the team continues to slump. He warned rivals that if the Mets reach October, they will be a dangerous matchup. His defiance comes at a pivotal moment, with the team spiraling while every win grows more critical.

https://t.co/dg42ZNi5Vi True believer: “There are a lot of teams hoping we don’t make the playoffs. There are definitely teams that don’t want to see us on the other side.” — Brandon Nimmo tells The Post in the wake of Mets unfathomable slide — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mets are in freefall after dropping five straight games and winning just three of their last ten. A once-promising season has turned into a fight for survival. Their offense has gone cold, and their bullpen has faltered in key moments. Still, Nimmo insists the Mets are far from finished. “There are a lot of teams hoping we don’t make the playoffs,” he said. “There are definitely teams that don’t want to see us on the other side.”

The Mets' postseason push depends on whether they can finally find consistency. With the division slipping away, the NL Wild Card remains their clearest path to October. Nimmo believes this roster still has the talent to turn things around. Earlier in the season, they showed flashes of dominance and beat some of the league’s toughest opponents. He wants rivals to know that if they regain their form, the Mets can still upset anyone in a short series.

Time, however, is running out. Every game carries postseason-level stakes, and the Mets can no longer afford mistakes. Nimmo’s message doubles as both a warning to rivals and a challenge to his own clubhouse. If they can shake off this slump and string together wins, they have a chance to sneak into the NL Wild Card. The margin for error is razor-thin, but the belief inside the clubhouse hasn’t wavered.

The Mets are battered but not broken, and Brandon Nimmo wants everyone to know they are still a threat in October. But can the Mets rally in time to crash the postseason party?