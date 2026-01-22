The New York Mets and their fan base quickly turned their attention to the long-term ramifications of Wednesday’s blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, particularly surrounding the possibility of a future extension for recently acquired ace Freddy Peralta. With president of baseball operations David Stearns addressing the situation publicly, the shape of the Mets’ 2026 rotation has emerged as a defining offseason storyline in Queens.

New York finalized the trade yesterday, landing Peralta and right-hander reliever Tobias Myers as part of an aggressive January push to strengthen the roster. While the move clearly reinforces the Mets’ win-now approach for 2026, the organization has refrained from making any long-term commitment to Peralta beyond the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old right- hander prepares for 2026 fresh off the best season of his professional career. He led the National League with 17 wins, posted a 2.70 ERA, and struck out 204 hitters across 33 starts. Those numbers immediately elevate expectations for the Mets, while also fueling speculation about whether the the team would pursue an early contract extension.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo shared Stearns’ response on X (formerly known as Twitter), after speaking with him Thursday afternoon following the trade. Stearns made it clear that long-term discussions were not an immediate priority.

“I'm not going to speculate on that on Day 1 here. We'll let Freddy get acclimated to the organization, and any conversations that we may have in the future, I think we're going to do our best to keep private.”

Stearns’ stance reflects strategic patience rather than hesitation. With Peralta set to earn $8 million in 2026 before reaching free agency the following offseason, the Mets preserve payroll flexibility while evaluating how he fits atop a rotation projected to feature Nolan McLean and David Peterson behind him over a full season.

The trade has already reshaped the National League landscape. New York parted with top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, signaling full confidence in its competitive window. The investment heightens the urgency to maximize Peralta’s impact immediately.

For now, the Mets’ rotation looks deeper, and Stearns’ measured tone points to timing rather than doubt about Peralta’s value.