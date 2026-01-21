Carlos Beltran’s long journey to Cooperstown reached its final destination this week, and one of the first voices to publicly celebrate the moment came from a familiar place in Mets history. Former New York Mets captain David Wright offered a heartfelt reaction after Beltran was officially elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, reflecting on their shared years in Queens and the lasting impact Beltran had on his own career.

Wright, who broke into the majors alongside Beltran during the mid-2000s, praised his former teammate not just for his talent, but for the example he set behind the scenes.

“What an amazing accomplishment and well deserved,” Wright said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I remember being a young player in Port St. Lucie in my first Spring Training and looking at you and trying to emulate your game as best as I could. When I think of five-tool players you are one of first faces that come to mind. And to top it off with your work ethic. I was able to witness firsthand your dedication and willingness to improve even though you were at top of your game. Thank you for those lessons that stuck with me my entire career.”

Wright and Beltran were teammates from 2005 through 2011, a stretch that included the Mets’ memorable 2006 season, when New York reached the National League Championship Series and pushed the St. Louis Cardinals to seven games before a crushing loss at Shea Stadium. That run remains one of the defining moments of the Wright-Beltran era.

Beltran is expected to enter the Mets’ team Hall of Fame in 2026. Over a 20-year career, he was a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger. He finished with 435 home runs, fourth-most among primary switch-hitters, and built a strong postseason reputation.

Beltran’s Hall of Fame path was complicated by his alleged involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, which delayed his election and also cost him a brief stint as Mets manager in 2020 before he ever managed a game. Still, his support steadily grew, culminating in an 84.2 percent vote this year.

Wright’s words for his former teammate underscored what many in Queens already believe — beyond the statistics, Beltran’s influence helped shape a generation of Mets baseball.