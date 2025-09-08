The New York Mets are once again reshuffling catchers. The team just activated Francisco Alvarez from the IL on Thursday. The fourth-year pro returned to the lineup after missing 17 games with a thumb sprain. Luis Torrens filled in behind the plate during Alvarez’s absence. But now New York's backup catcher has landed on the injured list.

The Mets placed Torrens on the 10-day IL with a right forearm contusion, per SNY Mets. The team recalled rookie catcher Hayden Senger for the fourth time this season.

Torrens was hurt while blocking a ball during Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. However, the eighth-year veteran believes he’ll be ready to rejoin the team when first eligible, per Danny Abriano of SNY. The IL move is retroactive to September 7.

Luis Torrens is the latest Mets catcher to land on the IL

Alvarez made his return after suffering a UCL sprain in his right thumb. The injury occurred when he slid headfirst into second base on August 17. However, an additional hand injury complicated Alvarez’s rehab. He was hit by a pitch that fractured his left pinky in his first rehab game.

Alvarez has faced several obstacles this season. He opened the year on the IL with a fractured hamate bone. After making his 2025 debut, Alvarez struggled at the plate and the Mets demoted him in June. But a strong showing in Triple-A led New York to recall the catcher at the end of July.

It appeared Alvarez turned a corner after being promoted to the major league roster. Then he injured his thumb and needed to work his way back again.

Alvarez’s struggles opened up plenty of playing time for Torrens. On the season, the veteran has appeared in 87 games for the Mets. Far more than Alvarez’s 59 appearances. And Torrens turned heads with a big game against the Philadelphia Phillies in August. He helped power New York to a win with a home run, a double and five RBI.

The Mets are in the midst of a historic stretch. The team has turned to three rookie pitchers in a revamped rotation. Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean have been called on to help New York’s postseason push. Unfortunately, the Mets lost with Tong and Sproat on the mound. McLean will look to get the team back on track against the Phillies on Monday.