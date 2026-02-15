New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor won't be playing in the World Baseball Classic due to a broken hamate bone. However, pre-injury, there was a real effort to get him on the diamond with Team USA Today.

Superstar Bad Bunny offered to pay for Lindor's WBC insurance, the shortstop confirmed. He offered the same to Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Ultimately though, Lindor and Correa couldn't accept Bad Bunny's proposal, via SNY.

“There were definitely some conversations for sure. It's a real thing,” Lindor said. “We appreciate how much he cares for Puerto Rico. He wanted Team Puerto to be as strong as it can be. Obviously, it didn't work out. Benito, we appreciate him and care for him. He's always looking out for the island.”

Team Puerto is suffering a major blow having to be without Lindor or Correa. However, there is still plenty of MLB talent on the roster. Names like Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo and Nolan Arenado will all be trying to lead their team to glory.

As for Lindor, he'll have to watch the WBC from afar. He is now focused on recovering from his hand injury and making his return to the Mets as soon as possible. When that will be is still up in the air.

Bad Bunny's gesture shows how much the country of Puerto Rico means to him. Ultimately, his insurance plan didn't come to fruition. But the fact he made the offer in the first place shows the Super Bowl halftime proves the performer's immense pride.