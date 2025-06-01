As New York Mets star Juan Soto snapped his 17-game home run drought on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, he would hit another one on Sunday afternoon, making it back-to-back games with a dinger. While some may think that Juan Soto has been disappointing with the Mets thus far, what was needed for him to get back on track was likely to face the Rockies.

During New York's 5-3 win over lowly Colorado, Soto would hit a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the team a two-run cushion. It's the 10th home run of the season so far with Soto as the ball looked huge coming to the plate, with the star capitalizing on it.

Many teams have got the upper hand on the Rockies since they're 9-50 on the season, as it could have been what Soto needed to live up to his over $700 million contract. Speaking after Saturday's game, Soto acknowledged there is a “long way to go,” according to ESPN.

“It's a great feeling when you feel the support like that,” Soto said. “There’s still a long way to go. It feels good, but we’ve got to keep working.”

Mets' Juan Soto headed in the right direction

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts after a defensive play by third baseman Brett Baty (not pictured) during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.
May 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) looks on before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) throws to first base and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
May 30, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri (19) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Citi Field.
With Soto achieving some history with the Mets, the back-to-back games with a home run are a great step in the right direction, as he had a relatively slow start to the season. New York manager Carlos Mendoza spoke after Saturday's contest about his swing.

“He put a really good swing on it,” Mendoza said. “For him to hit it out of the ballpark like that on a day that the conditions are not in his favor, that's pretty impressive.”

The 8-2 win on Saturday included Soto hitting a home run shortly after Brandon Nimmo, who said that “it's a sign of good things to come.”

“Francisco [Lindor] and I were doing our picture down there,” Nimmo said. “Heard the sound of the bat and the crowd going wild. We looked out and were able to see him go the other way. That's when he's the best. I think weather's starting to heat up, we're flipping the script into June, this field will start to play a little more fair. I think it's just a sign of good things to come, great to go back-to-back with him.”

New York starts a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night as they are first in the AL East with a 37-22 record.