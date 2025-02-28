The New York Mets are already quite thin in their starting pitching rotation following spring training injuries to both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, and now their infield depth is also becoming a concern. Second and third baseman Nick Madrigal, who signed with the team on a one-year contract at the end of January, will likely require season-ending surgery after suffering a fractured left shoulder, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Madrigal dislocated his shoulder while fielding a grounder in Sunday's game versus the Washington Nationals. This devastating setback comes in the midst of a much-needed fresh start.

The 2018 top five draft pick has not panned out the way scouts anticipated. He never played more than 92 games in a single campaign and batted .274 with four home runs and 77 RBIs in five seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Nevertheless, Madrigal's defensive versatility and low strikeout rate made him a potentially valuable addition to the Mets' clubhouse.

How will the Mets pivot?

New York essentially pegged the 27-year-old to be Jose Iglesias' replacement, leaving the organization in a bind with less than a month before the new season starts. Luisangel Acuna is loaded with promise, as demonstrated by the exemplary job he did when filling in for Francisco Lindor last September, but there is not a full-time role waiting for him with Jeff McNeil still on the roster. He does not benefit sitting on the bench.

The decision to not re-sign Iglesias could haunt president of baseball operations David Stearns. He galvanized the team and fan base with his infectious passion, contact hitting prowess and viral “OMG” song, serving as an integral member of the Mets' momentous revitalization in 2024. Those type of guys are hard to quantify with statistics. The 35-year-old was great for morale, and perhaps he still can be.

Iglesias remains a free agent. The franchise's initial reluctance to bring him back might shift following the Nick Madrigal news. New York must fortify its roster before Opening Day. With Juan Soto coming aboard, the Mets cannot let an issue like infield uncertainty jeopardize their lofty expectations.