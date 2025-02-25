The New York Mets spent the offseason reloading a team that came within two wins of the World Series in 2024. Juan Soto was the biggest signing — not just of the offseason, in Mets history — but the team also retooled its starting rotation.

It's not even March and the team has already experienced setbacks. Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are both expected to miss Opening Day, but lucky for Mets fans, the front office isn't concerned long-term. They expect Manaea back by the end of April and Montas later in the first half of the season, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. As a result, the franchise does not plan to pursue additional rotation help from outside the organization.

The Mets decided to shut down Manaea on Monday with a right oblique strain, which should set him back about two weeks. Assuming he heals on schedule, he'll already be on the road back to the Majors by Opening Day. As for Montas, he is dealing with a lat strain that will sideline him for about two months. Barring setbacks, that could put him on track for a late May or early June return.

Manaea and Montas are due to make around $37 million combined in 2025, with both signed for next year as well, so expect the Mets to be careful and exercise patience with both.

The Mets have depth and question marks in their rotation

On paper, the Mets can absorb the blow of losing two starters for the beginning of the season. Kodai Senga is expected to be ready to pitch a full, healthy season, with Clay Holmes and David Peterson coming up behind him.

Senga was magnificent in 2023, his first season in the Majors. In 166.1 innings, he struck out 202 batters and pitched to a 2.98 ERA. But 2024 was a lost year. He started it on the IL and lasted just one start in July before a calf strain ended his season.

Holmes also has potential. The two-time All-Star had stretches of brilliance for the crosstown New York Yankees over the past four years, but bouts of wildness and inconsistency cost him his closer role in 2024. Now, the Mets expect him to be a starting pitcher for the first time since his 2018 rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. As for Peterson, he was remarkable over 21 starts (10-3, 2.90 ERA), but had a 5.03 ERA the season before. Since breaking into the Majors in 2020, he has yet to post consecutive strong seasons.

With pitchers like Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill and Justin Hagenman also on the 40-man roster, the Mets can piece things together to start the year. But it's unlikely everything will break exactly right, making Montas' and Manaea's recoveries critical to the team's hopes of returning to the NLCS.