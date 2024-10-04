When fans reminisce about Thursday's classic Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, they will vividly remember the monumental three-run home run Pete Alonso blasted in the ninth inning to lead the New York Mets to a 4-2 comeback victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

They might also recall the anguish that filled the home team's clubhouse and American Family Field. But they should also remember the emotions that poured out of Jesse Winker moments after Alonso's blast.

The veteran outfielder was first hit by a Frankie Montas pitch when the Mets and Brewers played a regular-season game last Friday, seemingly sparking or reigniting tension that spilled over into the MLB Playoffs. Winker became highly animated after notching a game-tying triple in Tuesday's Game 1, which led to a fiery exchange with Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.

That intensity ramped up on Thursday. With two outs in the ninth inning and his team up 3-2, the Mets' midseason acquisition was hit by closer Devin Williams.

It marked the second time of the night that he had been plunked by his former ballclub. Winker, perhaps emboldened by these emotions, stole second base and ultimately scored an insurance run in the decisive Game 3.

When he crossed home plate, the 2021 All-Star emphatically slammed down his helmet and released his emotions. After the Mets officially cheated postseason death and began their raucous celebration in Milwaukee, Winker explicitly expressed what he thought about getting drilled by right-hander Frankie Montas on Sept. 27.

“It was on purpose,” the 31-year-old told the New York Post's Jon Heyman. One has to wonder if this conflict will carry over into 2025.

Can the Mets stay hot vs. Phillies?

During the aforementioned on-field chatter between Winker and Adames, the latter invited the former to meet him in the parking lot. The invitation was apparently declined, per Adames, but Winker issued his own statement in the ninth. And it was a loud one, even if it is overshadowed by the soon-to-be legendary heroics that preceded it.

The Mets continue to thrive on energy and good vibes, scratching and clawing their way to an NL Division Series face-off with the supremely talented Philadelphia Phillies. Those intangibles, which have spurred the Orange and Blue to an unforgettable 2024 campaign, must be amplified if New York is to slay its longtime rival.

The good news is that Jesse Winker seems to have moxie to spare. Game 1 of Mets-Phillies is set for Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET.