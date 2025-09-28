The New York Mets kept their postseason hopes alive on Saturday with a resounding 5–0 shutout victory over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. The win ensured that the Mets (83–78) remain in contention for the final National League Wild Card spot heading into the last day of the 2025 regular season. Their fate, however, still hinges on the Cincinnati Reds, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Be that as it may, the victory was important for New York’s playoff push; it was also historic for Juan Soto. The 26-year-old outfielder drew two walks, bringing his season total to 126, surpassing John Olerud’s franchise record of 125 set in 1999.

Soto finished the game 0-for-3. His walks not only set the Mets’ all-time single-season record but also place him atop Major League Baseball this season, the fourth time in his career he has led the majors in free passes (2021, 2022, 2023, and now 2025). In 159 games this season, Soto owns a .265 average, .396 on-base percentage, .924 OPS, 43 home runs, and 105 RBI, making him the team’s most consistent offensive force.

Pete Alonso gave New York the jumpstart they desperately needed with his bat. He doubled in Francisco Lindor to open the scoring in the first inning, then blasted a 410-foot solo home run in the third off Marlins starter Eury Perez. Alonso finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, raising his totals to 38 home runs, 41 doubles, 126 RBI, and 80 extra-base hits on the year. The slugger now trails only Kyle Schwarber (132) for the National League RBI lead and has reached at least 80 extra-base hits for the second time in his career, the first since his 2019 rookie season.

Article Continues Below

Jeff McNeil, who entered the game laboring through a 3-for-40 slump, added a much-needed RBI double in the sixth to push the lead to 3–0. In the ninth, Lindor delivered an RBI single before Soto’s milestone walk allowed Tyrone Taylor to score on a wild pitch, sealing the 5–0 margin.

The Mets’ pitching was equally stingy. Clay Holmes fashioned six shutout innings of one-hit ball, walking three and striking out two. Xavier Edwards’ single in the fourth was Miami’s lone hit. Holmes induced 11 ground-ball outs with his sinker, finishing the season with 165.1 innings pitched and a 3.53 ERA, ranking him among the NL’s top 10 starters. It capped a breakout campaign for Holmes, who had never previously thrown more than 70 innings in a season.

The bullpen locked down the one-hitter, with Brooks Raley, Tyler Rogers, and Edwin Diaz combining for three hitless frames. Diaz closed the door with 13 pitches, preserving the win and keeping New York’s season alive.

By chalking up the win, the Mets assured themselves of meaningful baseball on Sunday. If the Reds lose to the Milwaukee Brewers, New York will control its destiny in the season finale. If Cincinnati wins, the Mets must both win and hope for a Reds loss to punch their ticket to a postseason berth.