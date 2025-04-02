Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is making his return from injury in the 2025 season, and he turned in a solid outing against the New York Mets on Tuesday, going five innings and giving up two earned runs. Alcantara is likely to be one of the top trade targets come the deadline at the end of July, and the Mets are a team that could use another pitcher. New Mets slugger Juan Soto spoke on what acquiring Alcantara would mean for the team.

“It would be one of the best trades that we could have,” Juan Soto said, via Mike Puma of the New York Post. “I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge. … It's going to take a lot to get him.”

Alcantara proving he is healthy again and performing early on would only increase his value ahead of the deadline, and although the Mets are a division rival, they could be a team to watch for when it comes to Alcantara. Even before the injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, the Mets could have used another starter. Alcantara would be a dream, and Soto, a teammate of Alcantara from the 2023 World Baseball Classic representing the Dominican Republic, believes the pitcher will step up even more when playing meaningful baseball.

“If he goes to a team that has a chance to compete at the end, I think you're going to see who he is,” Soto said, via Puma. “He is doing that on a team that has no serious chance to go to the playoffs, but he keeps trying and competing even without run support. Whenever he goes to a winning team you are going to see what Sandy Alcantara is capable of.”

Alcantara has the upside to win the Cy Young award, like he did in 2022. Soto believes in Alcantara as a pitcher, when it comes to ability and mentality.

“He's really smart and he knows what he is doing,” Soto said, via Puma. “He's really brave. He's not scared to come at people, and he is going to attack you when he does.”

It will be interesting to see where Alcantara ends up, if he is traded this season.