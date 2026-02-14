The New York Mets opened Spring Training with unexpected uncertainty after Francisco Lindor’s injury disrupted early preparations. Marcus Semien addressed the setback Saturday as workouts began in Port St. Lucie.

Semien, the Mets’ second baseman acquired in November, acknowledged the disappointing timing. Lindor is recovering from surgery on Wednesday to address a stress reaction in his left hamate bone. While the organization is targeting an Opening Day return, the Mets must navigate camp without their captain.

Spring Training workouts at Clover Park were expected to showcase the new middle infield pairing. Instead, attention has shifted to recovery timelines and maintaining continuity through communication. An Opening Day return remains possible, but far from certain.

SNYTV Mets posted remarks from the two-time Silver Slugger regarding Lindor's most recent setback on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“That's a bummer, I was really looking forward to this time in spring but it doesn't take away the fact he's going to be back hopefully for Opening Day… We've already been talking this offseason about how we want to do things, I can't wait until he gets here.”

Semien’s comments reflected both frustration and optimism. Even though live repetitions are temporarily on hold, he noted that offseason conversations with Lindor helped establish the foundation for infield coordination. Chemistry between a shortstop and second baseman often develops through repetition, but the Mets must adjust.

New York traded fan favorite Brandon Nimmo and cash considerations in November to acquire the 2023 World Series champion and construct a more dynamic infield core, elevating expectations for immediate cohesion. Lindor’s injury complicates that timeline, though it does not alter the organization’s long-term outlook. The setback forces early adjustments and tests the resilience of a retooled infield expected to anchor the Mets' defense throughout the season.

Leadership now becomes critical. Semien’s steady tone signals confidence that Lindor can meet his Opening Day goal. As Spring Training unfolds in South Florida, patience and performance will determine how quickly this new infield partnership takes shape.