The New York Mets are in the middle of their four-game series on the road versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, which has produced two exciting finishes, thus far. However, apart from their 6-5 loss in extra innings on Tuesday, the Mets also shared some unexciting news on the injury front. New York decided to put third baseman Mark Vientos on the 10-day injured list, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

In a subsequent move, the Mets promoted top prospect Ronny Mauricio, who will take over Vientos' spot for now and wear the No. 10 uniform, according to Phillip Martinez of SNY.

Vientos sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 4-3 victory over the reigning World Series champions at Dodger Stadium, as he was tripped while trying to reach first base. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared his thoughts on Vientos' injury following the series-opening win by his team.

“Yeah, I was just there in the training room, he's getting looked at by the trainers, it's the hamstring obviously,” Mendoza said (h/t Collin Martin of SNY). “Didn't look good. Like I said, he's going through all the testing so we'll wait and see.”

As for Mauricio, Mendoza said that the 24-year-old hitter will see play the third base, second base and see time as a designated hitter, as noted by Castillo.

“He's a good player,” Mendoza shared. “He's very talented. We know there's skills there. But we have to be patient with him. Yeah, he had some really good results. It was a long process for him. We really took the time. We thought we were going to give him some opportunities in spring training and that didn't happen. The whole progression and all that.

Before suffering the lower-body injury, Vientos was hitting .230/.298/.380 and recorded a total of six home ruins and 21 RBIs through 53 games in the 2025 MLB regular season — his fourth with the Mets.