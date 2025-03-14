The New York Mets named Clay Holmes the Opening Day starter for their game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, March 27. It was an odd decision considering the rest of the rotation and that Holmes is being converted from a reliever to a starter.

Considering the other pitchers on the roster, like Kodai Senga and David Peterson, who are more than capable of starting on Opening Day, it seemed like an odd move to start Holmes. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the situation and revealed why the soon-to-be 32-year-old pitcher will be the first on the mound this year, according to SNYtv.

“He earned it,” Mendoza said. “We like what we're seeing.”

Holmes signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets in the offseason, and the organization planned to move him from reliever to starter from the get-go. He spent three and a half seasons in the New York Yankees' bullpen and proved to be incredibly reliable. Holmes finished the 2024 campaign with a 3.14 ERA and 1.302 WHIP while recording 68 strikeouts and 30 saves.

New York made several key improvements this offseason, outside of signing Holmes. The Mets were able to reel in Juan Soto after signing him to a 15-year, $765 million deal. They also re-signed first baseman Pete Alonso and acquired former Chicago Cubs left fielder Alexander Canario.

New York made the playoffs last season and made a deep run. Their World Series hopes were lost in the NLCS after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the series. Holmes and Soto were part of the Yankees team that lost the World Series to the Dodgers. So, the Mets seemingly added two key players to their roster who have experience playing for a title.

We'll see how the 2025 season plays out. The Mets have suffered a string of injuries during spring training that could hinder their chances to begin the season. However, they have a solid lineup that should be competitive all year long.