The New York Mets have massively shaken up their roster entering the 2026 season, most recently signing infielder Bo Bichette. Still, the Mets aren't done making major offseason adjustments.

New York is still eyeing help for their pitching rotation. One of their crown jewels would be a trade for Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. But if that doesn't materialize, the Mets have their eye on some free agent options, via Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“The Mets are still expected to pursue pitching help,” Sammon wrote. “There may be a slightly higher likelihood of the Mets trading for a starter than signing one in free agency, league sources said. The Mets remain in contact with the Milwaukee Brewers about Freddy Peralta, who is set to be a free agent after the season.”

“If New York fails to strike a deal for Peralta or anyone else on the trade market, they could look explore mid-tier free agents such as former Mets Chris Bassitt and Jose Quintana,” he continued. “The best free-agent starter available is Framber Valdez.”

While Peralta is a free agent after the season, it's clear to see why he has been so heavily targeted on the trade market. He is coming off of his second All-Star appearance after registering a 2.70 ERA and a 204/66 K/BB ratio.

However, the Mets won't be the only team in on Peralta, and the Brewers may opt to hold onto him. In that case, Bassitt and Quintana come into the picture. Both have pitched for New York in the past.

During the 2025 campaign, Bassitt held a 3.96 ERA and a 166/52 K/BB ratio with the Toronto Blue Jays. Quintana put up a a 3.96 ERA and a 89/50 K/BB ratio over 24 starts with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mets will have plenty of options when it comes to improving their pitching staff. Maybe they make a big splash for Framber Valdez. But for now New York is focusing on Peralta while viewing Bassitt and Quintana as backup plans.