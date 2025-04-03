New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso highlighted a positive trait this year's team already has after the extra-innings win over the Marlins. The four-time All-Star came in the clutch with a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to tie this game at 4-4. The Mets would eventually score two runs in the eleventh inning to close the deal against their NL East rival 6-5. After a slow start, New York looks to be gaining its mojo as it embarks on a championship-or-bust season.

According to Alonso, this team has a lot of the DNA of last year's group that made a shocking run to the NLCS. The 2024 New York Mets were renowned for their never-quit mentality and ability to rally from deficits. In a postgame interview, Alonso explained how this group is already showing those positive signs.

“There’s a lot of guys here from last year that know how to do that (rally). This is a talented bunch, and for us, we're never out of any game. That’s one of the great characteristics about this club. That’s just a testament to the character of every single one of these guys. We don’t give up until the last out is made.”

The Mets have huge expectations after an aggressive offseason

The 2024 New York Mets will always be a beloved team among fans. That group started 22–33 and looked like it was about to have another season of mediocrity. However, New York had a blistering second half of the season that started with a legendary seven-game winning streak in June. After Grimace threw out that first pitch against the Marlins, the rest was history. Mets' owner Steve Cohen subsequently went all-in this offseason, re-signing Pete Alonso and swiping superstar right fielder Juan Soto from the crosstown rival Yankees. New York additionally strengthened its bullpen.

This franchise is no longer the underdog story in 2025 and has a roster built to contend for a championship now. And to do so, the Mets need to show the kind of heart and fight they did this past season. While the reigning champion Dodgers are back and still a juggernaut, the Mets can make up for that talent disparity with heart and grit. New York might just be 3-3 right now, but it wouldn't be surprising if this team started to rack up the wins, considering it's starting to find its confidence this early in the season.