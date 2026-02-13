The New York Mets made headlines in the offseason when they signed Bo Bichette to a multi-year contract. But as Spring Training takes form, the latest video of Bo Bichette fielding drills has Mets fans worried.

Bo Bichette does some fielding drills pic.twitter.com/x1rPWrvrVL — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

“How can a professional look this bad?” X user Fraser Agar asked. “Biggest downside, he does not possess a strong or very accurate throwing arm, of course, the upside is his ability to get on base,” X user Dave Klippenstein noted.

Bichette will play third base for the first time this season, moving over to that position because Francisco Lindor already plays shortstop. Therefore, the video of him missing some hits or not playing it cleanly has fans on edge. Bichette has a career fielding percentage of .966. Last season, he produced a .972 fielding percentage.

Moving to third base will provide a unique challenge. Bichette did not mind the move and was ready to help the team at any turn. Now, he joins a list of MLB greats who have made the switch, including Alex Rodriguez, Cal Ripken Jr., Manny Machado, Miguel Tejada, and Edgar Renteria. Despite the new position, all of them had their greatest success after the switch, as third base is not nearly as demanding as shortstop.

Bichette will have a month and a half to get himself acclimated to third base. For now, he will continue to train at third base and do everything in his power to help the Mets win. If Bichette can master third base, he can certainly give the Mets an additional weapon on the field, to supplement the power he gives them at the plate.