The New York Yankees are looking to improve their infield in free agency. With Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo likely finding new teams, there is a hole at second base and first base. Among the players available in the infield is Yoan Moncada, the former White Sox prospect. MLB reporter Francys Romero reported that the Yankees are among the teams interested in Yoan Moncada in free agency.

“Sources: INF Yoan Moncada is generating interest in the free-agent market,” Moncada reported. “More than five MLB teams are interested in Moncada. Among the teams that have monitored him are the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Mariners.”

Moncada missed most of 2024 with an adductor strain, playing only 12 games. Early in his career, he was one of the best baserunners in baseball. Since 2020, he has not posted a baserunning value over 50 on Baseball Savant. His sprint speed has also fallen off with injuries so if the Yankees are looking to improve on the basepaths, he is not the option.

One thing that has been maintained through Moncada's healthy seasons is his fielding grades. Most of his innings have been at third base, which would be big for the Yankees. They had Jazz Chisholm Jr playing third base for the first time in his career. While he was solid, second base is his primary position. Moving him and adding a true third baseman would help the infield.

Potential Yoan Moncada landing spots besides the Yankees

While the Yankees would be a solid landing spot for Moncada, there are other teams interested in his services. One is the Mariners, who desperately need infielders who can rake after their mid-season collapse. They should be swinging for bigger fish in free agency than Moncada, like Torres or Pete Alonso. If they land one of those high-priced guys, he will be a solid secondary option who can come off the bench.

The Blue Jays are a perplexing team, as no one appears to know which direction they are headed. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette are both unrestricted free agents after this season. A rebuild would be easy to kickstart by trading their star players. While Moncada won't cost a lot, it would be odd to sell and then add through free agency.

Romero left some teams off the list, which gives us space to throw out a few potential landing spots besides the Yankees. One is the Astros, who may be losing Alex Bregman this winter. They were not able to turn Jose Abreu around but maybe the younger Moncada will have more success.