The New York Yankees had a home run fest in Tuesday night's 15-3 blowout win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees started with four home runs in the first inning en route to a frustrating 2025 debut for veteran Kyle Gibson.

However, despite the blowout win, there was some concern regarding the injury to Jazz Chisholm Jr., who left the game early. On the other hand, Chisholm admitted he wasn't worried about the injury, per ESPN.

“I'm really not as concerned as everybody else,” Chisholm said. “I tore my oblique before. I know it's not torn or anything.”

Chisholm's injury was labeled as a right flank discomfort, triggering concerns of a potential right oblique injury, and Boone wasn't sure about Chisholm's status.

“He's in pretty good spirits. He just told me, ‘I'm fine.' I don't know about that. We'll see what we have, but we're not gonna do anything immediately,” Boone stated after the game.

Here's the play where the injury happened.

#Yankees Jazz Chisholm injures his side (oblique possibly) on this swing. He stayed in and hit a triple before being removed from the game. pic.twitter.com/xxEKJbQiyu — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 29, 2025

So, there is some concern around the organization, and perhaps he heads to the IL depending on the test results.

On the year, Chisholm has been off to a sluggish start at the plate. He is hitting just .181 with seven home runs and 17 RBI, so there have been more expectations for the infielder, although this latest injury could be a downward spiral.

Chisholm also made headlines for posting on X earlier this season after being ejected, although his suspension from the MLB was later dropped.

After Chisholm left Tuesday's game, Boone slotted in Oswald Peraza as his replacement, and he had a pair of hits with a pair of RBI on the night. If Chisholm were to miss time, Peraza would likely be the replacement until he returns, but there are some varying thoughts about whether or not he will go to the IL.