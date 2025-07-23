The New York Yankees are in the middle of another rough stretch. They are 6-4 over their last ten games, but injuries continue to pile up for Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone. After losing Clark Schmidt for the season, New York's starting rotation is very thin. However, Athletics closer Mason Miller could fill the hole in their lineup, if they're willing to part with players like Jorbit Vivas.

Miller's name has been thrown out in rumors ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Teams interested in him, like the Yankees, want to see if he can hold his own as a starter. It would be a big shift for the Athletics' flamethrower, but it is not completely off the table. However, trading for a starter, even if he has never done it, costs significantly more than making a move for a closer.

Whether it is Miller or another pitcher, New York needs to do something big at the deadline. After making it to the 2024 World Series, the Yankees were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. They then lost arguably the best batter in Major League Baseball in Juan Soto. To cap things off, Gerrit Cole got hurt before he played a single game for New York in 2025.

Despite all of those things going wrong, the Yankees are just four games away from the top spot in the American League East. Making the right moves at the deadline to bring in a starter and a third baseman are at the top of New York's to-do list. While making trades is easier said than done, the Yankees have what they need to do it.

Here is a trade package the Yankees could offer the Athletics for Miller.

Yankees receive: P Mason Miller

Athletics receive: 2B Jorbit Vivas, SP Grayson Carter

Why should the Yankees trade for Miller?

New York's trade deadline is less about making upgrade and more about filling holes. After the Yankees designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment, there was a gap at third base. Schmidt's injury made a starting pitching weakness even worse. Despite their shortcomings, Boone has been able to keep his team afloat. Bringing in the right help at the deadline would make a big difference.

Miller potential transition from reliever to starter is a big story to watch if he ends up on a new team. The Athletics' rising star has started just six games in his three seasons in the major leagues. While he is on pace for a career-high in saves, the 26-year-old's numbers are up across the board. While some of that is on him, one could also blame the situation he has developed in as a pro.

Bringing Miller to New York would give the Yankees three capable starters for now. Luis Gil is nearing his return from New York's injured list, giving the team hope that it's injury bug is finally behind them. If it is, the Yankees have plenty of time to make up ground in the AL playoff picture. No matter what trades they make, the second half of the season is crucial for New York.

The Yankees were on the other side of a deal that proved a closer could become a dominant starter. They sent Michael King to the San Diego Padres in 2023 in exchange for Soto. In retrospect, New York would have made the same trade if they had to do it over again. However, King's development into a successful starter has left a sour taste in some fans' mouths.

If they can do the same thing with Miller, though, all of that regret will be forgotten.

Why should the Athletics trade for Vivas?

The Athletics were a sneaky team earlier this season. However, reality struck and they are back near the bottom of the AL. Despite that, the team has unearthed multiple players that could help usher in a new era. However, one of the few positions in the field that is not occupied by a young star is second base. Enter Vivas, a highly-touted prospect with major league experience.

If they made this trade, the Athletics would have a great pairing in the middle of their infield. It make take a year or two for the whole team to coalesce together, but their future would be bright. The Athletics send Jacob Wilson to the All-Star Game in his rookie season. If their trajectory continues, he won't be the only one representing his team in the Midsummer Classic.

Miller is one of the gems in the Athletics' trove of young talent. However, his value on the trade market has risen too high to be ignored. Sending him away would be a tough pill to swallow, but the long-term benefits could set the Athletics up nicely. A package featuring Vivas could be enough, even after his base-running error.

Regardless of what team he is on come August 1, Miller is a talented pitcher. He has everything he needs to dominate as a reliever at this point in his career. However, the potential of him starting games has the league on notice. His is a situation worth monitoring as contenders peruse the market.