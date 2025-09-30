With yet another playoff clash against the Boston Red Sox set to begin Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are locked in. The chase for their 28th title will continue with an AL Wild Card series against the Red Sox in the Bronx. Ahead of the Tuesday evening tilt, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had high praise for the team's roster heading into October. Boone's praise was relayed via the Athletic's Chris Kirschner via X, formerly Twitter.

“This is my seventh postseason,” Boone stated to Kirschner. “I think at this point, where we are as a club, is the best group we’ve gone in with. Like the way we’re playing, health, different ways to beat you.”

This Yankees roster does feel deeper than recent years. Last year's World Series squad was perhaps a bit more dynamic, but New York made quite a few moves before the trade deadline for this very reason. To defeat the Red Sox, Boone will need contributions from all over the roster. Is the Bronx Bombers' skipper ready to help steer this squad back to the World Series for a second straight season?

Yankees look to beat Red Sox in Wild Card round, advance to ALDS

While the Red Sox have won nine of the 13 matchups between the two teams during the regular season, the Yankees won the last series between the two. While that set was in Boston, New York can feel comfort in knowing that they can, in fact, defeat the Sox. Now, they'll need to do it at Yankee Stadium. Boone further discussed the roster with MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, who shared the manager's thoughts via X.

“I feel great about our group,” Boone said to Hoch. “I feel like they're playing with a lot of confidence. They're playing for one another. They trust one another, so it should be fun. Hopefully, we get it done.”

Not only does Boone hope that the Yankees get the job done, but his entire roster does as well. In fact, the entire organization and its fan base hope so as well. New York came close last season, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. However, several critical Yankee errors, in addition to some head-scratching choices from Boone, doomed the Bombers. Will they right the ship this October, starting with a Wild Card series win over their most hated rivals?