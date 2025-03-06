The start of the MLB regular season is right around the corner as the first game will get underway in less than two weeks. Spring training is in full swing right now, and it's been exciting to see every team back in action. One team that has high expectations coming into this season is the New York Yankees, and we could be seeing an intriguing new role for Aaron Judge because of Giancarlo Stanton's injury.

Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss some time due to PRP injections in his elbows. Aaron Judge was in the designated hitter role on Thursday because of that, and Yankees fans are wondering if that is something that they might see more of going forward. According to manager Aaron Boone, it probably isn't.

“Yeah, we'll see. I mean, it just depends,” Aaron Boone said during an in-game interview. “People have asked me, ‘Why DH Judge?' I don't necessarily see that with the makeup of our roster, Judge DHing a lot early, just with the heavy left handed presence we have. I think there's a lot of guys kind of vying potentially to be in that DH mix.”

It doesn't sound like we are going to see Aaron Judge in this role too often, but the Yankees aren't exactly sure who will fill that void at this point. It sounds like they want it to be a lefty, though.

“We'll kind of mix and match there, and hopefully someone kind of grabs the bulk of it, and you might turn it into a platoon situation,” Boone continued. “… We'll see where we are in a few weeks and then that can always evolve, too. But we like some of the left handed bats we have available to us potentially filling that void, especially against righties.”

Aaron Judge and the Yankees have a couple more weeks down in Florida for Spring Training, but they will begin their regular season soon. The Yankees will begin the season on March 27th at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.