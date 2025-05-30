With the New York Yankees looking to defend their AL champion status, there is no doubt the team will be led by the production of superstar Aaron Judge. With the Yankees slugger amidst a hot start to the season, there is one aspect that he hopes to see better fortune in, as was stressed by manager Aaron Boone.

If there is one aspect of Judge's career that has hurt him, it's been his missed time due to health reasons, which, with the missed time, Boone says it infuriates the 33-year-old, according to ESPN.

“I think it really pissed him off,” Boone said. “The thing he's done so well the last few years is there's been days where he's played every day, where in the past I would've given him a day. He knows how to do that now.”

This season so far, Judge is currently hitting a .391 batting average (first in MLB) with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs and leads the majors with a 1.227 OPS. However, it all starts with being there for his teammates, as he was “sick and tired” of the lingering injuries.

“It's all about staying on the field,” Judge said. “You stay on the field and you're going to produce. And I was kind of sick and tired of having little nagging things that kind of pop up throughout the season. So if I was going to do something that my team could rely on for quite a few years, you can't be playing only 100 games a year. So I made a couple of changes and here we are.”

Yankees' Aaron Judge on what's the “biggest thing” for his career

With Judge hitting home runs left and right, he's working hard to stay on the field, as when looking after his impressive 2017 rookie season, he took part in 63 percent of regular season games from his second year to the 2020 shortened season. From 2021 to Wednesday's win over the Angels, Judge has appeared in 89 percent of regular-season contests, a significant jump.

“I think that's the biggest thing, is getting a chance to just play every single day, and I can make those adjustments,” Judge said. “If I have a couple bad games, I can make an adjustment, figure it out, and get to work. When you get hurt, your main focus is getting back on the field, and when you get back on the field now, it's ‘My swing ain't right' because I've missed out on 120, 150 at-bats. So, I think that's been the biggest thing for me.”

At any rate, New York is 35-20, which puts them first in the AL East as they start a three-game series on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series rematch.