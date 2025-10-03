The New York Yankees rode a historic performance by Cam Schlittler to a 4-0 ALWCS-clinching win over the Boston Red Sox Thursday. New York closed out the regular season on a hot streak but the team dropped the Wild Card Series opener to Boston. It was the Yankees’ first loss since September 19.

Facing elimination, New York rebounded with back-to-back wins, advancing to the Division Series. And despite having their backs against the wall, the Yankees never lost confidence.

After Thursday’s victory, Aaron Judge was asked if the Game 1 loss to the Red Sox made the team nervous. The Yankees Captain, however, didn’t entertain the idea. “No, no, no. That’s from you guys. Not us,” Judge said, per SNY Yankees Videos.

Aaron Judge leads confident Yankees team to ALDS

New York has been in playoff mode for a month now as the team attempted to chase down the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. The Yankees won eight-straight games and 11 of their last 12 contests to close out the regular season.

Despite the effort, New York had to settle for a Wild Card berth and an opening-round matchup with Boston. The Yankees' Game 2 win evened the series and set up the fourth winner-take-all postseason clash in the teams’ storied rivalry. Now New York will face another AL East foe, as the Blue Jays await in the Division Series.

After strong starts from Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, Schlittler outshined the veteran hurlers with a brilliant 12-strikeout performance in Game 3. Thursday marked just the second time in postseason history that two rookie starters met in an elimination game. While Boston’s Connelly Early impressed at times in his fifth-career start, Schlittler was otherworldly.

The Yankees’ first-year phenom allowed five hits and no walks while striking out 12 Red Sox in eight innings. David Bednar came out for the ninth and secured the 4-0 win.

Judge has struggled in the postseason throughout his career. And while he hit .364 with a .417 on-base percentage in the Wild Card round, the reigning AL MVP had a quiet series. Judge had four singles and one RBI in three games against the Red Sox.

However, thanks to Schlittler’s heroic outing, Judge will have another opportunity to beef up his playoff resume. New York squares off against Toronto in Game 1 of the ALDS Saturday.