The New York Yankees kept pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in what has turned into an epic battle for the AL East title. The Yankees won their seventh-straight game on Saturday – the team’s 10th victory in the last 11 contests – and Aaron Judge continues to lead the charge.

Judge got the Yankees on the board in the team’s critical matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. The seven-time All-Star started the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, his 53rd home run of the season. He then added a two-run single in the fifth, leading New York to a pivotal 6-1 win.

It was yet another clutch performance in another MVP-caliber campaign. And after the game, Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon explained why he believes there’s no question that Judge deserves the award.

“He’s a complete baseball player. He plays really good defense too. I think that’s an underrated part of his game. Steals bags when he needs to. The guy can do it all. I think it’s a no-doubt MVP,” McMahon said, per SNY Yankees Videos.

Aaron Judge powers Yankees' pursuit of division title

“Seeing him up close for the last two months, it’s no doubt in my mind,” McMahon added.

Article Continues Below

Judge’s MVP candidacy is unquestionably strong. The 10th-year veteran leads the majors with a .331 batting average. He’s second in the American League with 53 homers and third with 114 RBI.

Judge will be the tallest player to win a batting title. But more impressively, he will finish the season with the most home runs by a batting champ in baseball history. Only two other players, Mickey Mantle (52 in 1956) and Jimmie Foxx (50 in 1938), have hit 50 homers while winning a batting title, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Judge will set a new record with at least 53 bombs.

The reigning AL MVP became just the fourth player ever with four 50-homer seasons. He also leads the majors in bWAR, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, OPS+ and walks. And Judge tops the American League in runs scored and total bases.

McMahon believes Judge’s overall game gives him an edge over his primary competition for the award. But Cal Raleigh is no slouch. The Seattle Mariners’s All-Star had the greatest power-hitting season for a catcher in MLB history. Raleigh joined the 60-homer club as he shattered records for primary catchers and switch-hitters.

Both players are deserving of the award. But Judge isn’t thinking about milestones. He’s been the driving force in the Yankees’ dogged pursuit of the division title. The Yankees need a win in the season finale as well as a Blue Jays loss to take the AL East crown as Toronto owns the all-important tiebreaker.