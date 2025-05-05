New York Yankees starting shortstop Anthony Volpe received a major update after suffering a recent injury scare. While the reigning Pennant winners are off to an uneven start, they are still in first place in the AL East. New York is currently 19-15 and two games up on the second-place Boston Red Sox. Much of that has to do with the phenomenal starts all-world slugger Aaron Judge and ace Max Fried have gotten off to.

Volpe has also been a major contributor on this roster over the past few years. The 23-year-old has always been a competent fielder, but his production at the plate is starting to see some improvement. However, two days ago, there was concern that the young shortstop seemingly injured his shoulder while diving for a ground ball against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fortunately, this setback does not seem to be much of one, as it was confirmed that Volpe will play today against the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees are looking to distance themselves from the rest of their division

Volpe's update is good news for a team that has already been significantly bitten by the injury bug. Star pitcher Gerrit Cole is already out for the season, and Giancarlo Stanton doesn't have a timeline for his return. In addition, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was just ruled out for at least a month with a high-grade right oblique strain as New York's depth continues to be tested. The franchise, however, has the frontrunners for league MVP and the Cy Young right now.

It's early, but Aaron Judge is off to perhaps his best start ever in pinstripes. The captain is first in the league in batting average, second in home runs, and third in RBIs. This converts to an OPS of 1.287 that blows everyone else out of the water. Judge is additionally getting on base right now more than half the time, reaching Barry Bonds' territory. Max Fried has been just impressive in his seven starts. The Yankees' star acquisition this offseason is 6-0 with a .101 ERA. These two ultimately are living up to the hype and give New York a chance against anyone.

But baseball is a team sport, and while some other players are off to encouraging starts, others leave a lot to be desired. In particular, New York needs its starting pitchers outside of Fried to become more reliable. 2024 Rookie of the Year Lucas Gil is set to make his season debut somewhat soon, but this unit needs to raise its level without him. Like always for New York, it's championship or bust; that's the standard.