The New York Yankees recently re-signed Cody Bellinger, but they still have a similar roster to last season. With that being said, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon's injury returns will feel like additions to the roster. While they likely won't be available for Opening Day, the Yankees are hoping to have the pitchers back within the first few months of the season. General manager Brian Cashman provided the latest Cole (who is recovering from Tommy John surgery) and Rodon (who is recovering from elbow surgery) injury updates while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, via Yankees Videos.

“So far, so good,” Cashman said. “Carlos is here in Tampa. I think Gerrit will be joining sooner than later as well. So, no problem so far, no surprises so far in their rehab protocols… They are super competitors, if anything you gotta try to slow them down and protect themselves from themselves… Because they always want to do more sooner than later. They always feel like they're capable of doing things quicker than their timelines.

“You're dealing with these alpha dogs that are ready to conquer the world at all times. Our medical team and rehab staff and the doctors involved, that's part of their process, too, is making sure that every step in this process gets hit first. When guys feel so good, they want to jump a few steps ahead of time… They're doing great so far.”

Article Continues Below

The Yankees are hoping that Rodon can return in April or May, while Cole's timeline lines up more with a May or June return. Assuming no setbacks occur, Yankees fans could see both pitchers back in action within the first two-to-three months of the 2026 regular season.

However, the Yankees are going to proceed with caution. New York would rather have Cole and Rodon fully healthy and ready for the postseason as opposed to rushing them back and risking further injury.