Aaron Judge is the face of the New York Yankees and once again the face of MLB The Show. It is the second time he has been fortunate to grace the cover of the popular video game.

One of those ecstatic for Judge is former Yankees pitcher and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia. He took to social media to express his excitement, featuring the MLB The Show trailer.

“is it March yet?!”

👨‍⚖️🔥 is it March yet?! https://t.co/0k47cdTH8K — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) January 27, 2026

In the process, Judge becomes only the second MLB player to be on the cover more than once, per David Adler of MLB.com. The other was former Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Maurer, who was on the cover in 2010 and 2011.

Judge is coming off winning his second consecutive AL MVP. He batted .331 with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Yankees finished the season at 94-68 before losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the NLDS in four games.

MLB The Show remains one of the most popular video games on the market since its 2006 debut. The 2026 version is scheduled for release on March 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

On March 13, the game will be available to fans as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition. Additionally, the cover features Judge wearing his Yankees uniform and Team USA uniform.

This March, Judge will be the captain of Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Furthermore, Judge is part of an elite group of MVPs who were featured on the cover of MLB The Show. The others were Dustin Pedroia (2009), Joe Mauer (2010), Miguel Cabrera (2014), Josh Donaldson (2016), and Shohei Ohtani (2022).