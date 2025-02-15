The New York Yankees had to follow Plan B this offseason. They lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets and pivoted to add several quality players. Max Fried was the first move, signing him to the richest contract ever given to a left-handed pitcher. With spring training underway, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has seen Fried up close for the first time and is impressed.

“He's got such a large arsenal,” Boone said. “Watching him as a hitter, it's hard to get a bead on him. His stuff is really good, but it's also the mix of pitches and the movement of the pitches.”

The Yankees manager continued, “It's been kind of fun to see it up close just how much his pitches move. And ultimately what he's great at is staying off the barrel. And you see that in his aptitude as he tinkers with different things.”

Boone is impressed with Fried's arsenal of pitches, from his fastball to his curveball and sweeper, which earned him his contract. Fried was with the Atlanta Braves for eight years, finishing Top 5 in Cy Young voting twice while making two All-Star Games.

After the Yankees' starting rotation faltered down the stretch last year, they signed Fried to a massive deal. With high expectations, the Bombers need greatness from their pitchers.

Max Fried is vital to the Yankees' success

There was no way for the Yankees offense to get better on paper after losing Juan Soto. While he was only there for one year, he had his best season and dominated hitting in front of Aaron Judge. They did add bats, but improving the pitching was the most efficient way to make up for Soto's departure. Fried will be a key part of that this year.

Just two offseasons ago, the Yankees signed Carlos Rodon for a similar reason. He was supposed to be the lefty ace behind Gerrit Cole to give them a two-headed monster. Rodon was hurt for much of the 2023 season and was dreadful when he came back. His 2024 was up and down and finished with a few poor postseason starts.

Last season, Fried posted a 3.25 ERA, his highest since 2019. That number would have been the second-lowest of any Yankees starter, only worse than Clarke Schmidt, who only started 16 games. Aaron Boone is impressed by Fried and Yankees fans are hoping to be impressed as well when the season starts in March.