The New York Yankees face growing decisions this offseason. Jasson Dominguez is expected to play regularly next year, and that makes the outfield picture more complicated. As MLB’s Bryan Hoch reported, manager Aaron Boone said Dominguez could even play winter ball to prepare for a full-time role. The switch-hitting prospect is being considered for left field. That development adds an intriguing twist to Cody Bellinger’s future with the club. With Aaron Judge firmly locked in at right, the Yankees must decide how the rest of their outfield fits together.

Boone’s comments hinted that Dominguez’s readiness could dictate how aggressive the Yankees become in pursuing Bellinger. The front office envisions a scenario where Dominguez settles in left, Judge anchors right, and Bellinger either returns to center or explores free agency. Given his expected opt-out, Cody Bellinger will likely command multiple suitors after a strong year showcasing power, defense, and leadership.

If the Yankees choose to stay internal, Jasson Dominguez’s development becomes the key storyline. Boone has emphasized his athleticism, quick bat, and improving reads off the wall. The 22-year-old flashed potential during his brief stint before injury, hitting for both power and average. His emergence gives the Yankees a cost-controlled weapon who fits the team’s push toward youth and versatility.

However, the organization understands that veteran reliability still matters. Bellinger’s left-handed swing and postseason experience make him a steadying force in the lineup. He can play all three outfield spots and first base, providing Boone with valuable flexibility.

Still, if Dominguez locks down left field and Judge remains in right, the Yankees may opt to invest elsewhere, perhaps in pitching depth or infield upgrades. Bellinger’s price tag will reflect his value, but it may not align with New York’s long-term blueprint if Dominguez delivers on his promise.

The Yankees have a delicate balance to strike: trust youth or secure proven production. With Dominguez rising, Bellinger evaluating his options, and Aaron Judge leading the charge, Boone’s next lineup decisions could shape New York’s entire 2026 outlook.