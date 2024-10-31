The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their second World Series in four years after a thrilling 7-6 comeback victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5. With this victory, LA has won their eighth overall title in franchise history, and their first title in a full season since 1988. Moreover, despite losing in such a heartbreaking fashion, having prevented a sweep in Game 4 only to choke Game 5, Yankees GM Brian Cashman congratulated the Dodgers for winning the World Series. Still, fans found time to roast him for his gesture.

“Classy gesture by Yankees GM Brian Cashman coming into the Dodgers clubhouse to offer congratulations,” according to MLB columnist Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

World Series Game 5: Dodgers def. Yankees, Dodgers win series 4-1

Check out this selection of fan reactions to Cashman's gesture to the Dodgers after Game 5 and to the Yankees' frustrating World Series loss.

“He better be asking for a Job,” user @seebs66 said, while @ZacharyGoldste4 added, “He likes when other teams celebrate in front of him.”

Another Yankees fan, @Ghost_Fendiii, suggested the team to spend their money wisely in the offseason and not let Juan Soto walk away in free agency. Moreover, rumors swirl that even the Dodgers want to sign Soto in the offseason, among other teams looking to steal the outfielder from New York.

“Instead of offering that congratulations. Offer that contract to Soto. Don't want Soto to leave the stadium without a contract,” the fan said.

On the other hand, @VonMillerElite would rather the Yankees just do away with their general manager altogether.

“He can stay over there with them,” he said. “Don't want cashbum anywhere near this team anymore.”

Finally, on a more hopeful note, @daltonvanzant said that the Dodgers should teach Cashman to work a trade deadline and improve the team heading into the postseason.

“Hopefully he is taking notes on how to have a productive trade deadline, what a championship manager looks like and what championship players look like,” they said.

Still, whatever the result, it's always a classy gesture for the losing team to congratulate the winners, and just let the fans fight it out among themselves on social media. There's no crying in baseball, after all, as they say.