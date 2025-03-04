The Paul Skenes warning was sent via an ex-MLB All-Star before Spring Training. However, former Pittsburgh Pirates ace Gerrit Cole was one to give the 2024 rookie some advice.

Throughout the season, the two would connect. Interestingly enough, it was not only a one-way street. Skenes would also reach out and ask for some pointers from the former Pirates star.

On the Casa De Klub Podcast, the current New York Yankee explained his relationship with Skenes and what has impressed him the most.

“I’ve spoken to him a couple of times and I’ve offered him some advice, he’s sought out some advice in some areas,” Cole said. “There’s not a lot of advice I could give a guy like him. He’s a really bright dude; he has a ton of discipline. He might still have a desire to serve in the military even after he’s completed his baseball career.

“A stand-up dude. I’ve met him a few times, I’m blown away. So I kind of just let him know, I was a fan of his, and I’m an advocate of his and if he needs something, reach out. And I just pushed him to take ownership of what he’s doing but I think that quality is already there.”

Gerrit Cole sees Pirates' Paul Skenes as being elite

When Skenes was at LSU, he was a star in the making. His velocity, command, as well as the break on some of his off-speed pitches, was too great to disregard.

Someone with a velocity and control like that is a rarity now. Plenty of pitchers can throw fast but having control is huge. Funny enough, Skenes predicted a nasty new pitch he learned in the offseason.

It's rare for a second-year player, especially one of his caliber, to already want to be a sponge. In 23 games, he dominated, plain and simple.

In 23 games, Skenes posted an 11-3 record with a 1.91 ERA. He also had 170 strikeouts on the season. As a result, the Pirates' No. 1 pick won the 2024 Rookie of the Year but also placed third in the National League CY Young voting.

For a rookie, that's beyond impressive. Still, both Cole and Skenes are having very similar starts to their respective careers. When asked if he thinks the 2024 No. 1 overall pick will stay with the Pirates, all Cole said was this.

“We'll see.”

Luckily, the franchise is in a much better position than it was with Cole. The 76-86 record wasn't ideal, but there is a barrage of young players on the roster.

After all, Skenes didn't get the call up until a month or so after the season began. No matter what, Skenes will continue to dominate, as long as he can stay healthy.