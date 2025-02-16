One of the newest members of the Pittsburgh Pirates is in awe of the team's star pitcher Paul Skenes. Former All-Star and new team infielder Adam Frazier says Skenes can throw smoke.

“If you hit it, you're hitting it straight in the ground,” Frazier said, per ESPN. “So it's like, ‘All right, strap it on and get ready.'”

Frazier worked with Skenes at a recent hitting practice. The infielder says Skenes tossed a “splinker pitch” at him that just whizzed right on by. The splinker is apparently a new pitch that Skenes has in his toolbox.

“Just trying to create more swing decisions,” Skenes said.

Skenes has been working this offseason with the Pirates pitching coaches to find some new wrinkles in his game.

“Anything that looks like a fastball and doesn't end up being a fastball [helps],” Bucs pitching coach Oscar Marin said. “I think we all know how special his fastballs are. [More options are] just something that is going to really open up the zone for him as well.”

Pittsburgh is trying to build on last year's 76-86 campaign, and reach the postseason.

Paul Skenes is the new face of the struggling Pirates

The Pirates have long been one of the most unsuccessful teams in Major League Baseball. Pittsburgh has had just a handful of playoff appearances since Barry Bonds left the team in 1993.

Skenes has brought a lot of excitement to the franchise. The 2024 National League Rookie of the Year put up some amazing numbers last season, despite not playing the entire year. He got to start the All-Star game, as the NL hurler. Skenes finished the year posting a 1.96 ERA.

The star is hoping to work more innings, on less pitches in 2025.

“Getting ahead, winning the 0-0, 0-1, 1-1 [pitches], winning those counts, that stuff is important,” Skenes added.

The Pirates need to give Skenes some support. Pittsburgh struggled in the last six weeks of the 2024 season, and finished the year with another losing record. That was a total disappointment, as the team was still fighting for the division championship in early August.

This offseason, the Pirates reunited with Frazier. Frazier is an experienced infielder who will shore up defense at second base. He's also going to need to help the offense. Frazier played for the team from 2016-2021, before heading to San Diego. He made the All-Star game in 2021.

Pirates spring training games start on February 22. Frazier will get plenty of more time to work on hitting against Skenes in the meantime.