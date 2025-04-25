After years of grinding through the minors, Matt Gorski made his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. In his debut, Gorski wasted no time etching his name into the record books. The outfielder smashed a 115.2 MPH home run off the bat, tying the Statcast record for the hardest-hit first career homer since tracking began in 2015. That blast matched Jake Burger's record from July 17th, 2021, as noted by Sarah Langs on X, formerly Twitter.

The moment was the perfect payoff for Gorski, who had just hours earlier learned he'd finally gotten the call. After raking with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians– hitting .300 with seven doubles, three home runs, and a .854 OPS in 70 at-bats– he was pulled from a doubleheader lineup and told to pack for Los Angeles. From alerting family to scrambling for a flight, it was a whirlwind 24 hours that led to one unforgettable swing under the lights in Anaheim.

But when Gorski showed up at Angel Stadium in a sharp polka-dotted button-down, he brought more than California vibes. He brought power. The ball exploded off his bat and landed deep, sending a jolt through the Pirates' dugout and earning nods from across the league. The home run wasn't just a stat. It was a statement declaring Pittsburgh might just have unlocked another exciting weapon.

Gorski's debut came after a strong Spring Training, where he led the Pirates in home runs and made it clear his bat was big-league ready. Drafted in 2019, he'd spent years refining his swing, improving his discipline, and proving he could handle high-level pitching consistently. His time in the minors molded him into a reliable, explosive hitter.

It's far too early to write his story, but Matt Gorski made sure the MLB is paying attention with one swing. For a Pirates team hungry for breakout stars and future leaders, Gorski's arrival couldn't have come at a better time.