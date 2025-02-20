The Pittsburgh Pirates did not do much to address the team's lack of offense in 2024. They basically ran it back with the hope that some of their young talent will continue to improve. Players like Spencer Horwitz, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Oneil Cruz are expected to be the future of the franchise. But that does not mean the Pirates will look the same defensively.

Pittsburgh's 26-year-old star shortstop, Oneil Cruz, is being moved to center field full time. Thus far in his major league career, he has played 202 of his 226 games at shortstop, having made 42 errors there.

As Spring Training resumes in Bradenton, Fla., Cruz's fellow outfielders sounded off on his performance thus far.

“He looked pretty good for never having done it,” said Bryan Reynolds. “I think he's just gonna keep growing and keep getting better. Baseball players figure it out, and athletes figure it out. He's both.”

Indeed, many of the required traits of a shortstop translate to center field. Speed, quickness, and quick reflexes are crucial at both positions. Hence, why they are referred to as the main parts of the spine of the defense.

Cruz was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 as an international free agent. In July of 2017, the Dodgers traded Cruz to the Pirates for relief pitcher Tony Watson.

Since being called up in 2021, he has a career .250 batting average with a .315 on-base percentage. Cruz is coming off of his most productive season at the plate. He hit .259 with a career-high 21 home runs and 76 RBIs.

But it is what he may bring to the Pirates defensively that has Tommy Pham excited.

“He has speed, and he has a bazooka for an arm,” said Pham, who played with Cruz in the Dominican Winter League this year. “I really want to see him put it together, and I’m going to be in his ear challenging him every day. One, the team needs that, and he’s going to be making us better in this process, as well.”