While the 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the Pittsburgh Pirates, finishing strong would certainly be a great way to boost the team heading into the offseason. Even though the Pirates are 23.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead, third place is certainly feasible. If Pittsburgh hopes to get there, then starting off their midweek series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a win would certainly be a great way to start. Ahead of the matchup, the Pirates' official X (formerly Twitter) announced the team had promoted utilityman Nick Yorke and reliever Cam Sanders from Triple-A.

“We have recalled RHP Cam Sanders and INF/OF Nick Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis,” posted the team's account on Tuesday.

After rosters expanded yesterday, the promotion of Sanders and Yorke is a solid move by GM Ben Cherington and his staff. The Pirates need to find contributors for not only the 2026 roster, but beyond that point as well. Another under-.500, non-playoff season is already disappointing enough. However, if Yorke and Sanders can improve on their previous big-league stints, can they lock in a roster spot for next season, if not longer?

Pirates look to finish 2025 season off on high note

Over the season's last month, it should be the focus of Cherington and interim manager Don Kelly to get their younger players as many at bats as possible. After releasing veteran contributors Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Andrew Heaney, it looks as if Yorke and Sanders are their replacements, at least for now. If both players show promise, then it will give them a head start towards the Pirates' 2026 roster.

While hopes could be higher for Yorke, it's likely Sanders who will receive more opportunities as the season draws to a close. The Pirates traded away a few bullpen contributors before the deadline and just lost Heaney as well. Braxton Ashcraft looks set to replace him in the rotation. Can these young guns prove to be long-term contributors for Pittsburgh over the next few weeks? If so, then a brighter 2026 should be in store at PNC Park.