Despite a 7-5 loss that extended their streak of defeats to four in a row, the San Diego Padres are still in the thick of playoff contention. The current holders of the second NL Wild Card spot had a couple of bright spots despite ending up on the losing side Wednesday afternoon. Flamethrowing Padres reliever Mason Miller notched an immaculate inning with nine straight sliders in the eighth inning. Then, in the top of the ninth, San Diego outfielder robbed former Baltimore Orioles teammate Colton Cowser of his second home run in the contest. X (formerly Twitter) account Talkin' Baseball posted the ridiculous catch on the social media platform.

Ramon Laureano robs Colton Cowser of his second home run of the day! pic.twitter.com/gyV5WDUDjn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Ramon Laureano robs Colton Cowser of his second home run of the day!” the baseball-focused account posted during the Wednesday afternoon tilt.

Laureano and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn faced off against their former team from the fourth and fifth holes in the Padres lineup. Both ex-Orioles contributed from those spots, as O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a run scored. In addition to his eye-popping catch, Laureano also went 2-for-2 at the dish with a run scored, as well as two walks. Despite Miller's immaculate inning and great work from the bullpen, a disastrous start from left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr., another trade deadline pickup, doomed San Diego. Will the Padres rebound on the road in Colorado starting Friday night?

Padres look to rebound from recent run of poor form

Before this losing eight out of their last ten, the Padres had won five in a row. Before that, another four-game losing streak. And before that? You guessed it, another five-game streak filled with victories. In the postseason, this type of up and down form will not do San Diego well. If they start this weekend's series against the Rockies with a win Friday night, then hopefully it's the start of yet another five-game streak.

However, the Orioles are currently last in the AL East. They swept the Padres during their visit to Petco Park these last few days. So, it's safe to say that San Diego is capable of beating other playoff teams like the Dodgers, as well as lose to cellar dwellers. World Series champions usually don't get swept by those types of teams. Can Laureano, O'Hearn, Miller and the other trade deadline pickups get the Pads out of their latest funk? If so, October awaits.