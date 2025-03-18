San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee's chances of playing on opening day look bleak. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the 26-year-old centerfielder didn't play in a Cactus League game on Saturday due to back discomfort. On Monday, he was scheduled to undergo an MRI and will immediately follow up with the team's doctor.

The Giants stated his back injury was not due to playing in a game but due to his awkward sleeping position.

Lee was batting .300 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in twelve games in the Cactus League.

Lee is entering his third season with the Giants. Last year, he sustained a serious elbow injury, which required surgery, and played in only 37 games. He finished the season batting .262 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Lee was born in Japan and is of Korean descent. He is the son of former Korean Baseball Organization player Lee Jong-beom, who was nicknamed the “Son of the Wind.” In turn, Lee was given the title of “Grandson of the Wind”

He played seven years with the Korean Baseball Organization. Lee batted .340, hit 65 home runs, and 515 RBIs. In December 2023, he was selected as a free agent by the Giants. Lee signed a six-year $113 million contract.

Who Will Play Center Fielder If Lee Isn't Cleared To Play?

If Lee isn't cleared to play the opening day game against the Cincinnati Reds on March 27, it is likely either Grant McCray or Luis Matos will fill the void in center field. While both have struggled against top-notch pitching in the past, they have each shown promise in the spring.

McCray is batting .314, 11 hits, a home run, and drove in four runs. Matos is hitting .362 and has 17 hits, two home runs, and 11 RBIs.

Both have established themselves to be ubiquitous talents. McCray is known for his speed and quickness in both centerfield and left field. Matos has demonstrated himself to be a greater offensive presence.

The presumable centerfielder will play alongside left-fielder Heliot Ramos and right-fielder Mike Yastrzemski.

The Giants remain hopeful Lee will be in the lineup for opening day.