As former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is getting adjusted to his new role with the team as president of baseball operations, the game has slightly changed since he hung his boots. With Posey debating the multitude of risks with the Giants in helping the team reach the next level, a new aspect in baseball this season in the torpedo bats has many debating the use of it.

Posey would give his own thoughts on the boosted bats which has been used by many players in the majors though there is some on the side of it being a form of cheating, though the bats are authorized for the stars to make due with. The San Francisco executive determined to say he “would try it” and went into his reasoning for why according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Absolutely, I would try it,” Posey said. “I would try it for sure. I've thought about it quite a bit and I used a really deep-cut bat. For those out there that don't know what that means, at the end of the bat, you can either have just a flat, rounded end or you can bore out the end of the bat. The reason I did that was to me it was, like, I want to move the density of the bat more towards the sweet spot because I didn't want to hit the ball off the end.”

“The torpedo bat takes it to another level where, from my understanding,” Posey continued about the torpedo bats. “You can kind of customize it to where you most likely hit the ball. If you increase the density of barrel size, yeah, I'm all for that.”

Giants' Buster Posey explains how the use of torpedo bats is “personal”

As the Giants walked off the Cincinnati Reds to get off to a fast start to the season, the whole torpedo bat situation was popularized from the New York Yankees usage of it leading to an abundance of home runs. While there could be teams that seem to not mind the bats, it is up to the hitters themselves.

“It's such a personal decision, it's not something I would ever push, unless the data becomes overwhelming, and then we might push a little bit more,” Posey said while reportedly smiling. “But I do think it's a personal decision.”

At any rate, San Francisco is off to a 9-3 start to the season which puts them second in the NL West as the team begins a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday night.