San Francisco Giants closer and former All-Star Camilo Doval has been promoted back to MLB after being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento earlier this month. It has been a challenging season for Doval, who has struggled to replicate the form that earned him All-Star honors in 2023. Reflecting on his demotion, Doval shared a heartfelt response with Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, recognizing the experience as a crucial wake-up call.

“I think it was good that I was set down because it brought me back down to earth. It made me realize who I was. It made me realize what I needed to do to stay up here and not take things for granted,” Doval said.

His candid acknowledgment of the situation underscores a moment of personal and professional reflection, indicating his commitment to return stronger.

Camilo Doval navigating a tough season

Throughout the current season, Doval has grappled with a significant dip in performance, posting a career-worst 4.70 ERA across 46 appearances. The right-hander, who was tied for the most saves in the National League with 39 last season, has faced difficulties with his command, particularly with his fastball. His struggles culminated in a disaster against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 8, when he surrendered a game tying three-run homer in the ninth inning, although the Giants eventually came away with the win in the 10th.

Giants manager Bob Melvin emphasized the severity of Doval's issues and the decision to demote him rather than assign him a lesser role within the team.

“Could we have put him in a lesser role? I don't know that it would help. I think that some of the issues that he needs to work on would be easier to do somewhere else than the big leagues,” Melvin explained, via The Associated Press.

He expressed confidence in Doval's ability to overcome this setback, underscoring the organization’s high expectations for his return to form. The decision to option Doval gave Ryan Walker the opportunity to step up and close the door for the team in the ninth, as they remain five games out of a Wild Card spot.

Doval’s journey back to the majors was critical not just for his career but also for a Giants team in desperate need of stability in the bullpen as they push for a playoff berth. His ability to address and correct his pitching issues in Sacramento will determine the trajectory of both his path with the team and San Francisco's postseason aspirations.

As the season nears a close, Doval returns to the Giants bullpen at a much-needed time, lacking consistency and the ability to close the door in key situations. Doval's time in Sacramento, and more so how he handled the situation, should give Giants fans confidence in him and the team moving forward.