The Texas Rangers were defeated 5-2 by the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day. Corey Seager, who has been dealing with a tight calf, was the designated hitter in the game. Of course, Seager is the Rangers everyday shortstop most of the time. Manager Bruce Bochy shut down any concern over Seager's calf injury after the game, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

“Bruce Bochy shared that Corey Seager could’ve played shortstop today instead of just DHing. There is no concern with Seager at the moment,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rangers are hoping to have a healthy Corey Seager in 2025. In 2024, Seager was limited due to injury trouble. It seems as if the infielder is alright, despite playing the role of DH as opposed to shortstop on Thursday.

Seager ultimately went 0-4 at the plate with two strikeouts. It was far from an ideal start to the season for the five-time All-Star, but the fact that he was in the lineup is a promising sign to say the least. When healthy, Seager is one of the best players in all of baseball.

He currently holds a career slash line of .290/.360/.511/.871. Seager made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his official rookie season was not until 2016. Seager made the most of his first year in the big leagues, as he earned the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Seager would play in Los Angeles until 2021, reaching two All-Star games and helping the Dodgers win a World Series along the way. He ended up joining the Rangers in 2022, though.

Since joining Texas, Seager has been selected to three consecutive All-Star games. He even finished second in American League MVP voting in 2023. Although he has been limited due to injuries at times, Seager has been quite consistent while on the field.

The Rangers will host the Red Sox once again on Friday night. It will be interesting to see if Seager returns to shortstop in the second game of the season.