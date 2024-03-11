Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is recovering from surgery after undergoing a procedure for a sports hernia. Seager still has a chance of being ready for Opening Day. The Rangers star shortstop took a major step forward toward a potential Opening Day return on Monday, according to MLB.com.

Seager reportedly began taking “light swings” on Monday. Anytime an injured player starts taking the bat off their shoulder it is a good sign. Seager is clearly trending in a positive direction.

Still, MLB.com has Seager's expected return listed as “around Opening Day,” so it remains uncertain if he will be ready to go to kickoff the new campaign.

Seager has also been playing catch and fielding grounders. He's likely almost ready to go from a defensive standpoint. The motion of swinging a bat is a challenge for someone returning from a sports hernia. There is seemingly some optimism brewing for Seager's chances of being ready, though.

Rangers looking to repeat in 2024

This Rangers team features a lot of talent but their injury concerns have been well-documented in spring training. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are among the players who will not return until a few months into the season.

John Jung and Nathaniel Lowe are also battling injury trouble this spring. Jung is reportedly expected to be ready to open the new season, but Lowe's status is in question.

The Rangers won the World Series in 2023. They should be able to enjoy another competitive season in 2024. Hopefully their spring injuries won't continue to be a major problem once the '24 regular season gets underway.

Texas has more than enough talent to compete. Sure, the American League West is fairly deep with the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and possibly even the Los Angeles Angels set to fight for playoff spots. In the end, though, the Rangers will have all of the confidence following their Fall Classic victory.