Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will return to Citi Field on Friday to face the New York Mets. It will be his first time seeing his old team since he departed Queens after the 2022 regular season.

The 37-year-old recently spoke about what his time with the organization and support from the New York fans meant to him.

“It holds a special place in my heart,” deGrom told the Associated Press. “I pitched a lot there, and Mets fans were always good to me. So taking the mound in front of that crowd was always a fun experience.”

Across nine years with the Mets, deGrom earned 82 wins and posted a 2.52 ERA. He was a member of the 2015 team that took home the National League crown and was able to win two Cy Young Awards during his time in Flushing.

“With what he did for the Mets, how much time he spent there, I'm sure he's probably going to have some memories and emotions even before he pitches,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He'll be well-received, no doubt. But it's going to be a big game, so there may be some scattered boos in there.”

deGrom’s start will mark the beginning of a critical three-game set between the Rangers and Mets.

Both teams are vying for a Wild Card berth. Texas is currently 77-70 and two games back of the final American League Wild Card spot, while New York holds a 1.5 game lead on the final National League Wild Card spot with a 76-71 record.

“All these games for us are very important. Same for them,” deGrom said. “So it's gong to be fun. We've got to win, they've got to win. It's going to be a playoff atmosphere.”