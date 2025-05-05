Many fans believed the Texas Rangers would bounce back from their offensive struggles last season and look more like the lineup that helped the franchise win its first World Series championship in 2023. And for a little while, that optimism seemed to be validated. Though, even when the club was stringing wins together at the beginning of the campaign, the bats did not seem right. The problem has become amplified amid a 2-7 stretch, resulting in big changes.

The Rangers dismissed offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker on Sunday and are now bringing in a new voice to help awaken the sleeping lumber. Three-time All-Star second baseman Bret Boone, brother of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, will serve as their hitting coach, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Although his impressive MLB track record surely appeals to Texas, the newest member of the staff also has a well-established relationship with the team's skipper.

“Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has known Boone for decades, and Boone is a longtime friend of Phil Nevin (2001 All-Star and former Los Angeles Angels manager), who played for Bochy,” Nightengale posted on X.

The Rangers need a jolt



Texas (17-18) ranks 27th in OPS (.644) and 25th in both batting average (.228) and slugging percentage (.359). A different approach is desperately needed. Boone is catching the coaching bug much later than his brother, as he has never worked on an MLB staff before. He knows plenty about hitting, though.

The 1990 fifth-round draft pick, who enjoyed his best years on the Seattle Mariners, won two Silver Slugger Awards, led the American League with 141 RBIs in 2001 and batted a respectable .266 during his 14-season big-league career. He should have some expertise to share with the Rangers position players. Additionally he should give Bochy a sense of comfort given the rapport that already exists between them.

Bret Boone can only do so much if the core players are not producing, however. Iron man and three-time All-Star Marcus Semien is hitting a horrendous .182 while striking out almost six more percent than last year (20.3). AL Championship Series MVP Adolis Garcia has a .217 batting average and four home runs. Free-agent signing Joc Pederson is batting below .100 and has four total extra-base hits, none of which are dingers.

Corey Seager's return from the injured list will help, but Texas cannot withstand this type of meager output from integral contributors. Perhaps Boone can re-ignite their confidence and help the younger guys develop a consistent routine at the plate. Finding some magical formula that will cure the club's issues could be unrealistic, but a couple of impactful adjustments might be all this talented group requires.

The Rangers just scored eight runs against the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners on Sunday, so Boone will at least have something to build on upon arriving in Arlington.