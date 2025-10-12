The Toronto Blue Jays are back where they belong! After almost ten years of waiting, the Blue Jays find themselves in the American League Championship Series once again. They will take on the Seattle Mariners for the right to play in the World Series.

With that in mind, all eyes are on the Blue Jays' roster. They've been dealing with a few injuries, with the notable injured starts being pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Bo Bichette. On Sunday, the Jays made their roster for the ALCS official. The roster brought some good news and bad news, as Scherzer was listed in the lineup while Bichetter was nowhere to be seen.

Bichette was left off the Blue Jays' ALDS lineup against the New York Yankees. After suffering a sprained knee in September, the shortstop has struggled to make his way back to field. There was optimism at first that Bichette, a former All-Star, was going to be ready for the ALCS should Toronto make it there. Unfortunately, it seems like the star is not quite ready to return yet.

Scherzer, meanwhile, was scratched off of the Blue Jays' ALDS lineup as well. Unlike Bichette, though, Scherzer's exclusion was not due to injury. He was likely left off the lineup after his regular season struggles. The former star had a 5.19 ERA through 17 starts, making him a volatile option in a short five-game series. With the ALCS being a seven-game series, though, the Jays would love to have another arm to potentially throw at the resurgent Mariners.

The Blue Jays are coming off an amazing performance in the ALCS against their division rivals. Save for New York's last gasp in Week 3, Toronto held firm control against New York all throughout the series. The firepower they showed off against the Yankees needs to come out against the Mariners.