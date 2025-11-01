The Toronto Blue Jays somehow found the most heartbreaking way to lose a baseball game in the World Series. Toronto was starting to mount a ninth-inning rally after a hit-by-pitch and a ground-rule double put runners on second and third. They forced the Los Angeles Dodgers' hand, with the away team sending in starter Tyler Glasnow to relieve their starter.

With no outs yet and runners in scoring position, Toronto was at the very least in a prime position to tie the game. Even after a first-pitch flyout from Ernie Clement, the Blue Jays should have had the resilient George Springer take the mound after Andres Gimenez.

Springer never got to take his fifth at-bat. Gimenez hit a soft line drive straight to Kike Hernandez in left field, recording the second out. However, noticing that Blue Jays hitter Addison Barger strayed a little too far from second base. Hernandez and second baseman Miguel Rojas synced up perfectly, tagging out Barger to record the game-winning double play.

The Blue Jays might have just wasted their golden chance to finish off the Dodgers for good. Media personality Stephen A Smith put Barger and the Jays on blast for this “Little League” error.

“Great game in the World Series — Dodgers win 3-1,” Smith posted on X. “Barber for the @BlueJays picked off at 2nd after a line drive to left. Here’s my thing: How in the hell do you get picked off on a line drive. Message: Little League teaches you…a runner on 2nd Base FREEZES on line drives. Baseball 101. But great pick off by KiKe Hernandez!”

With the win, the Dodgers have forced a Game 7 in the 2025 World Series. The Blue Jays still have home-field advantage, but the Dodgers have all the momentum after that clutch stop. Max Scherzer is the likely starter for the Jays. As for Los Angeles… Glasnow's surprise appearance late in Game 6 seems to have changed their initial plans. Glasnow was the projected starter for Game 7, and he still could pitch after throwing just a few pitches. That being said, Dave Roberts has not closed the door on a potential Shohei Ohtani start.