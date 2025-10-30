The Toronto Blue Jays are just one victory away from winning the 2025 World Series. Their 6-1 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers could be credited to several factors, but rookie starter Trey Yesavage stole the show with a performance that left both fans and pundits in awe.

Yesavage was clearly locked in, and after the game, he noted that scrolling through social media allowed him to remain concentrated on the task at hand without letting the gravity of the situation overwhelm him.

“I saw something on Instagram that someone took a video of me on my phone saying I was locked in,” Yesavage told ESPN's Jeff Passan, “but I was just doomscrolling on TikTok and Instagram reels. I just keep it as chill as possible. I don't change anything I say to myself, but I'm also just here to go to work. I try not to think about anything.”

The 22-year-old turned in seven innings of one-run baseball and struck out 12 batters in the process. In doing so, Yesavage surpassed Don Newcombe for the most strikeouts by a rookie in a World Series game.

“He’s just completely composed,” Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt told Andy McCullough of The Athletic. “The moment’s not too big for him – which is pretty crazy, considering how young he is.”

The Pottstown native had also started Game 1, but was much more effective in his latest appearance. In particular, Yesavage was able to utilize his splitter more than he did in the series opener.

“Just getting in the zone early, being in my count, just throwing whatever I wanted when I was in two-strike counts,” Yesavage told Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com.

The Blue Jays will attempt to close out the series when they host the Dodgers in Game 6 on Friday night.